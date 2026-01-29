BMW i7 Electric Sedan Sales Cross 1,000 Units In India

BMW India has achieved a significant milestone with the delivery of 1,000 units of its flagship electric sedan, the BMW i7, since the model's launch in the country. It is the company's first all-electric luxury sedan and represents the top end of its line-up in India. Positioned as a technology and performance showcase, the model has attracted strong interest among buyers seeking electric mobility without compromising on luxury and comfort.

Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, "The BMW i7 is not merely a luxury sedan - it is a bold declaration of 'Forwardism'. Crossing the 1,000 unit mark reflects its strong resonance with customers who seek the perfect fusion of avant garde design, electrifying performance, and uncompromised luxury."

Also Read: Mahindra Vision S Interior Spied - Gets Premium Touches, Panoramic Sunroof

"The BMW i7 continues to redefine modern mobility and strengthens our leadership in India's luxury EV space. As the vehicle of choice for those seeking the pinnacle of luxury, the BMW i7 continues to shape what's next and define our clear leadership in the luxury electric segment," he added.

Also Read: Fancy A Triple-Screen Layout In Car? You Can Buy These Under Rs 30 Lakh

The BMW i7 is built on the brand's fifth-generation eDrive technology. In its eDrive50 configuration, the sedan develops 449 hp and 650 Nm of torque, enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.5 seconds. It offers a claimed range of up to 603 km on the WLTP test cycle, making it one of the most capable long-range electric sedans available in India.

Also Read: Driving In Show Without Prep? Viral Video Shows Outcome For Scorpio N, Fortuner

Design highlights include the signature illuminated kidney grille and dual-headlamp layout, which complement its stately proportions. Inside, the i7 features a curved digital display, premium materials, and a focus on passenger comfort. Rear-seat occupants can access a 31-inch 8K theatre screen with built-in streaming services, alongside executive lounge seating that includes reclining, massage, and ventilation functions.

BMW India is positioning the i7 as a key model in its growing electric portfolio, reflecting the company's strategy to expand its EV presence in the domestic market. The milestone comes at a time when demand for luxury electric vehicles is gaining momentum among Indian buyers, driven by technological advancements and a broader push toward sustainable mobility.