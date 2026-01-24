Meet The Largest Engine Ever Used In A European Car- Any Guesses?

Bugatti has never been shy about pushing boundaries, but its latest creation, the Tourbillon hypercar, may be its boldest yet. At the heart of this machine lies the largest engine ever fitted to a European car: an 8.3-liter naturally aspirated V16, co-developed with legendary engine builder Cosworth. In an era where downsizing, turbocharging, and electrification dominate, Bugatti has chosen a different path.

Engineering Marvel

The Tourbillon's V16 is not just big; it is monumental. Stretching nearly a meter in length, the engine recalls the long, elegant racing powerplants of the 1960s, yet it is built with 21st-century materials and tolerances. Titanium internals and a 90-degree cylinder bank configuration are claimed to make it lighter and more responsive than its predecessor, the quad-turbocharged W16 that powered the Veyron and Chiron. Revving to a spine-tingling 9,000 rpm, the V16 delivers a sound Bugatti describes as "mechanical music".

Power Redefined

For decades, Bugatti defined supercar performance through sheer output. The Veyron stunned the world with 1,001 horsepower, while the Chiron pushed past 1,500. The Tourbillon, however, reimagines what "power" means. The V16 alone produces over 1,000 horsepower, but when paired with three electric motors, one at the front axle and two at the rear, the combined system output exceeds 1,800 horsepower. This hybrid setup ensures instantaneous torque, seamless power delivery, and all-wheel drive agility.

Hybrid Philosophy

Bugatti's decision to pair its colossal V16 with electrification reflects a nuanced philosophy. Rather than abandoning combustion, the company has embraced a hybrid future that enhances rather than dilutes the driving experience. The electric motors eliminate lag, provide torque vectoring, and allow limited electric-only driving for urban compliance. Regenerative braking recovers energy, while the combustion engine delivers the emotion and drama enthusiasts crave. It is a bridge between eras: the soul of combustion fused with the precision of electrification.

From W16 to V16

The Tourbillon's V16 marks the end of an era defined by the W16, a compact, turbocharged marvel that propelled Bugatti into record books with unprecedented speed and power. Yet as emissions regulations tightened, the W16 began to show its age. The new V16 represents a philosophical evolution, less about brute force through turbocharging, more about purity, mechanical beauty, and environmental consciousness.