Maruti Suzuki Victoris Global Exports Begin; Rebranded As 'Across'

Maruti Suzuki begins global exports of its premium SUV, Victoris, rebranded as 'Across' for international markets. The company shipped more than 450 units from Mundra and Pipavav ports, initiating the model's worldwide distribution.

This SUV will be sold in over 100 countries and regions, targeting Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Victoris stands out with strong safety performance, earning five-star ratings from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP crash tests.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Maruti Suzuki's export journey is guided by the vision of Make in India, Make for the World. In calendar year 2025, with exports of over 3.9 lakh vehicles, we emerged as India's number one passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth year in a row. The year also marked our re-entry into Europe with the start of exports of our first Battery Electric Vehicle, e VITARA."

He added, "If we look at growth of India's passenger vehicle exports in the past five years from CY2020 to CY2025, while the rest of the industry grew by 1.43 times, Maruti Suzuki exports grew by 4.67 times. The addition of VICTORIS will further support our export ambitions, and we are hopeful it will be well received in international markets."

Launched in India in September 2025, Victoris targets younger buyers with modern design and technology. It shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder sold in the country. It is currently sold at a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and competes against models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, and others in the same segment.

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris offers three engine options: a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine producing 103hp, a 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine generating 116hp, and an 89hp 1.5-litre petrol-CNG option (which features an underbody tank to maximize boot space).

Transmission options include a 5-speed manual for the CNG model, an e-CVT for the strong hybrid, and either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic for the mild hybrid. Additionally, the top-tier mild-hybrid automatic versions are equipped with an all-wheel-drive system.