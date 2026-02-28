Mini Cooper 1965 Victory Edition Bookings Open In India

Bookings for the Mini Cooper 1965 Victory Edition have opened in India, with the brand offering a limited-run tribute to the original Cooper S that won the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally. The model is positioned as a special-edition variant of the two-door Mini Cooper S, aimed largely at enthusiasts and collectors who value heritage-led design and exclusivity.

The Cooper 1965 Victory Edition draws its name and core character from the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally victory of the Mini Cooper S, a milestone that helped cement the brand's reputation in motorsport history.

For the Indian market, the 1965 Victory Edition will be available as a combustion-powered Mini Cooper S with the John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack, retaining the performance-oriented hardware and sharp handling that the Cooper S is known for. Globally, the same edition is offered with both ICE and electric powertrains, but India's allocation is restricted to the JCW-flavoured petrol variant.

BMW India has made it clear that only a limited number of units of the Cooper 1965 Victory Edition are allotted for the country, which means early booking is recommended for interested buyers. The special hatchback features an exclusive paint scheme, rally-inspired decals, and edition-specific interior touches that distinguish it from the regular Cooper S. The visual detailing is meant to echo the classic 1960s Cooper S, while the underlying platform, technology and safety kit remain contemporary.

The 1965 Victory Edition is equipped with the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine found in the Cooper S. This four-cylinder engine generates 204 hp and 300 Nm of torque, powering the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In terms of speed, the Mini Cooper S can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds, while its maximum speed is just under 240 kmph.

The special edition will be assembled or brought in via CBU routes, depending on configuration, and will be targeted at buyers who already favour premium hatchbacks and rare trims. Given its niche appeal, the 1965 Victory Edition is designed more as a statement of motoring heritage than a mass-market offering.