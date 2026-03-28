KTM 890 Adventure R Rally Limited Edition Unveiled

KTM has introduced the 2026 890 Adventure R Rally, a limited-edition model aimed at riders who prioritise off-road rally performance. Inspired by the Austrian company's Dakar racing programme. To differentiate it from the standard version of the motorcycle, the bike also gets a different look with Red Bull graphics. Here we take a look at the details.

Powertrain Details

At its core sits an 889 cc parallel-twin LC8c engine, delivering 106 hp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The unit pairs with a 6-speed gearbox featuring Quickshifter+ as standard, along with advanced rider aids such as Rally mode, fully adjustable traction control, cornering ABS (off-road and rally settings), and motor slip regulation. Fuel capacity measures 20 litres, suitable for long-distance adventures.

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Chassis and Suspension Setup

The bike employs a lightweight chromoly steel trellis frame with the engine acting as a load-bearing element, achieving a dry weight of 200 kg. Suspension is handled by fully adjustable WP XPLOR PRO forks (48 mm diameter, 270 mm travel) and a WP XPLOR PRO shock (270 mm travel), tuned for rally conditions. Brakes include Brembo 320 mm front discs with Stylema 4-piston callipers and a 260 mm rear disc with a Brembo 2-piston calliper.

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Wheels are tubeless spoked designs: 21-inch front (Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyre) and 18-inch rear, providing 303 mm of ground clearance.

Standout Equipment

Limited-edition touches include a one-piece Rally seat at 910 mm height, Factory Racing footpegs, carbon-fibre radiator guards and tank pad, Akrapovic slip-on exhaust, and Supersprox Stealth rear sprocket. The 5-inch TFT display integrates with the KTM Connectivity Unit for navigation, calls, music, and telemetry via the My KTM App. Rally-inspired graphics feature a two-tone tank and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing livery elements.

Market Launch

Only 700 units will be produced worldwide, priced from 19,299 pounds (around Rs 24.28 lakh), with deliveries beginning in April 2026. This positions the 890 Adventure R Rally as a more accessible alternative to full Dakar replicas, blending street legality with extreme off-road prowess.