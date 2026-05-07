KTM 390 Adventure Rider Climbs Mountain Near Chicham Bridge; Internet Divided

The Indian two-wheeler industry has witnessed a growing demand for adventure touring motorcycles in recent years, thanks to their high ground clearance, long-travel suspension setup and comfortable riding ergonomics that help the off-road enthusiasts to scale the remote destinations across the country. Recently, a video shared by roarmoto on Instagram caught the attention of motorcycle enthusiasts online. The clip shows a rider on an adventure motorcycle, that appears to be the KTM 390 Adventure making his way across the iconic Chicham Bridge in Himachal Pradesh.

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Known as Asia's highest suspension bridge, the structure sits at an altitude of around 13,596 feet (4,150 metres) above sea level, and it is a major attraction for adventure riders and travellers visiting the Spiti Valley region.

The viral video shows the rider confidently manoeuvring the motorcycle through the challenging high-altitude terrain, with viewers praising both the riding skills and the capability of the KTM adventure bike. The breathtaking backdrop of the cold desert landscape further adds to the visual appeal of the clip, making it widely shared across social media platforms.

However, the video has gained diverse reaction from the viewers, with one such viewer commenting- "I feel violating spaces in these terrains shouldn't be treated as heroism..these "mad " acts cause blanket ban for others... Remember bhutan bikers "mad" actually? Yeah,the restrictions now are eye watering expensive.."

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Though the Chicham bridge is not a dedicated wildlife conservation area, but is located near the Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary, riding or driving around the area can cause serious disturbance to the wildlife and their habitat. The bridge is located in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh and connects two remote villages, Chicham and Kibber of that area. It has become the highest motorable bridge in the whole world with an altitude of 4,150 meters and 13,596 in feet. It is built above a deep gorge carved along the Samba Lamba stream.

Also, people planning to travel to the Chicham Bridge need to keep in mind that the area is under the higher Himalayan regions, and are advised to avoid excessive honking, loud noise, or leaving waste.