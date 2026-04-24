BMW F 450 GS Vs KTM 390 Adventure S: 3 German Wins, 2 Austrian Edges

BMW Motorrad has launched its middle-weight adventure tourer in the Indian market, the G 450 S. Introduced at a starting price of Rs 4.70 lakh, the most expensive variant of the smallest GS extends up to Rs 5.30 lakh (ex-showroom). In the heated segment, the German machine competes against an Austrian rival, the KTM 390 Adventure S. On paper, the comparison is an interesting battle, where the German challenger claims three wins while the Austrian holds ground in two crucial aspects.

BMW F 450 GS Advantages Over KTM 390 Adventure S

Engine Superiority: The F 450 GS boasts a 420 cc twin-cylinder parallel-twin liquid-cooled motor, which puts out 48 hp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Meanwhile, the KTM relies on a 398 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 46 hp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm with a six-speed unit.

While the difference is not vast, the Bavarian contender takes the win with better performance. In theory, it should also provide better refinement and effortless performance on long-distance journeys.

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Weight Advantage: The BMW F 450 GS takes the crown by being light on its feet. Specifically, it tips the scale at 178 kg because of its lightweight chassis. Meanwhile, the 390 Adventure S is relatively heavier at 182 kg. In theory, the GS should be easier to handle because of its lighter weight.

E Clutch: The BMW features an easy ride clutch, which is essentially a centrifugal clutch that enables the rider to take off without having to engage the clutch lever, simplifying low-speed maneuvering and stop-and-go situations. In overrun mode, it stays closed and acts as an engine brake, similar to a traditional clutch. This option is included with the Trophy variant.

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KTM 390 Adventure S Over BMW F 450 GS Advantages

Bigger Wheels: The KTM 390 Adventure S comes with bigger wheels. It gets 21-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless spoke wheels. Theoretically, it should have an advantage in an off-road setup, especially with the more suspension travel offered by the WP Apex setup. The BMW riders have 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel aluminium cast wheels.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Launched In India At Rs 4.70 Lakh; Check Specs, Features And More

Price: The KTM 390 Adventure S outshines the BMW F 450 GS in terms of pricing. In the Indian market, the Austrian adventure tourer is priced at Rs 3.96 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a difference of around Rs 73,000 compared to the F 450 GS' starting price of Rs 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The gap grows wider when compared to the Trophy' variant's 5.30 lakh (ex-showroom).