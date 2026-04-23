BMW F 450 GS Launched In India At Rs 4.70 Lakh; Check Specs, Features And More

BMW Motorrad has launched the F 450 GS in India at a starting price of Rs 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom), expanding its GS adventure lineup with a more accessible offering. Positioned as a versatile middleweight ADV, the motorcycle brings a mix of off-road capability, modern electronics and everyday usability for riders looking to explore beyond city limits.

BMW F 450 GS: Design

The BMW F 450 GS carries the brand's familiar GS design language, combining a rugged stance with clean, purposeful surfaces. Up front, it features an 'X'-shaped full LED headlamp, while the signature beak and flowing body panels give it a distinct adventure-ready look.

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The motorcycle gets a slim rear section and a well-sculpted 14-litre fuel tank, designed for both seated and standing riding. BMW is offering it in multiple variants, including Base, Exclusive and GS Trophy, each with subtle visual differences and colour schemes.

BMW F 450 GS: Engine & Performance

Powering the F 450 GS is a newly developed 450cc, twin-cylinder engine, made in collaboration with TVS Motor Company. It produces 48 hp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. The mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and features a 135-degree crankshaft offset, aimed at improving smoothness while delivering a characterful exhaust note. The BMW F 450 GS claims a top speed of 165 kmph.

BMW has also equipped it with features like Shift Assistant Pro for clutchless gear shifts and an Easy Ride Clutch (ERC), which helps in low-speed riding and reduces rider fatigue.

BMW F 450 GS: Hardware & Underpinnings

The F 450 GS is built on a tubular steel frame, designed to balance strength and weight. Suspension duties are handled by upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock with preload and rebound adjustability.

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Braking setup includes a single front disc with a 4-piston caliper and a rear disc brake, supported by ABS Pro. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, wrapped in dual-purpose tyres, reinforcing its off-road intent. In terms of dimensions, it has a seat height of 845 mm, a wheelbase of 1,465 mm and a kerb weight of 178 kg and a ground clearance of 220 mm.

BMW F 450 GS: Features & Technology

The motorcycle comes equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and multi-controller support. It offers four riding modes - Rain, Road, Enduro and Enduro Pro - allowing riders to adapt to different terrains.

Other features include traction control (DTC), engine drag torque control (MSR), dynamic brake control and heated grips. The GS Trophy variant further adds sport suspension and additional off-road-focused equipment.

BMW F 450 GS: Variants And Price

BMW is offering the F 450 GS in three trims - Base, Exclusive and GS Trophy. While the Base variant covers essentials, the higher trims add features like riding modes Pro, quickshifter, hand guards and cosmetic enhancements.

Variants And Price

BMW F 450 GS Base- Rs 4,70,000

BMW F 450 GS Exclusive- Rs 4,90,000

BMW F 450 GS Trophy- Rs 5,30,000 (all prices ex-showroom).