Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex: 5 Highlights That Make It Better For Young Riders

Royal Enfield has expanded the line of Guerrilla 450 bikes with the addition of a new Apex variant. This version of the bike will be sold alongside the Dash variant, both starting at Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The most expensive colour of the Apex variant is priced at Rs 2.56 lakh (ex-showroom). With this variant, the brand has done a few things differently that make it better suited for people who want to have a spirited ride. Here we take a quick look at these highlights.

Ergonomic Changes

The first and the biggest highlight is the use of a lower handlebar for the Apex trim. This unit is placed lower and gives the rider a more committed or aggressive riding posture. Because of this, the rider triangle is now changed, with the rider leaning forward. Additionally, the seat is now only for a single rider with a cowl instead of the pillion seat.

Also Read: 2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex Launched At Rs 2.49 Lakh

Better Grip

The brand has replaced Guerrilla's shoes to offer the riders a better grip on tarmac. The 450 cc bike now comes with Vredestein Centuro ST tyres, which are claimed to offer better grip, especially on low-traction surfaces like wet roads. Meanwhile, the Dash variant continues to be sold with Ceat Gripp XL tyres with a different compound and tread pattern for improved traction.

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Feature Pack

The Guerrilla 450 continues to include its 4-inch TFT Tripper Dash, which offers Google Maps navigation and smartphone connectivity. This unit is borrowed from the Himalayan 450.On the cosmetic side, the Dash variant receives a new Twilight Blue colour, along with additional accessories like hand guards and a headlight grille as standard features. Furthermore, Royal Enfield has introduced a 7-year extended warranty package.

Ride Modes

All variants now feature updated ride modes with a retention capability. The motorcycle retains the last chosen mode even after the ignition is turned off, enhancing everyday usability. The Street and Sport modes have also been adjusted for smoother transitions and improved throttle response, according to Royal Enfield.

Sherpa Carrying Performance

Mechanically, everything remains unchanged. The neo-retro roadster still runs on the 452 cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder Sherpa engine, delivering 40 hp and 40 Nm of torque. Mated to a six-speed transmission, it comes equipped with a slipper and assist clutch as standard.