2027 KTM 450 Rally Replica Breaks Cover; Only 100 Units Available

KTM has unveiled the 2027 450 Rally Replica, bringing the DNA of its Dakar-tested motorcycle into a street-legal avatar. With production capped at just over 100 units worldwide, this limited-edition model draws straight from the factory machines that secured four overall Dakar victories since 2020.

KTM 450 Rally Replica

The bike will roll out from KTM's motorsports facility in Austria, with deliveries starting later this year. Buyers face stiff competition for these units, as demand typically outstrips supply in past Rally Replica releases.

An even rarer Luciano Benavides Factory Edition joins the lineup, limited to eight units in Red Bull KTM factory livery. It pays tribute to the rider's 2026 Dakar win and includes extras like carbon components and Michelin tyres with mousse inserts. This orange-and-white KTM 450 Rally Replica stands out in desert settings, much like its rally counterparts that dominate tough terrains.

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The factory carbon parts consist of brake discs and tank pads, a frame badge that is numbered 'LE', a Selle Dalla Valle seat, and Michelin rally tyres equipped with mousse inserts.

Race-Bred Engine and Chassis

Power comes from a 449.4 cc single-cylinder SOHC engine mated to a six-speed gearbox and rally-specific gearing via a Brembo hydraulic clutch. A titanium Akrapovic exhaust aids performance, though exact power figures remain undisclosed.

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The hydro-formed, laser-cut, hand-welded steel trellis frame balances flex for superior feedback and stability. Dual radiators handle cooling demands, while a CNC-machined triple clamp (23mm offset), tapered aluminium bars, and wide footpegs enhance control.

Suspension and Rally Features

WP fully adjustable suspension delivers 304 mm front travel and 280 mm rear, tuned for rally punishment. Fuel capacity totals 35 litres across three tanks, two 9-litre fronts and a 16-litre rear that doubles as a subframe.

A carbon-fibre navigation tower supports a digital roadbook, vital for long-stage navigation. Factory Edition owners get VIP perks at the 2026 KTM Adventure Rally in Italy, including handover by Benavides and team support.