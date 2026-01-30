Jeep Unveils New Strategy; To Launch Fresh Models In India From 2027

Jeep has unveiled its new Strategic Plan, Jeep 2.0, for the Asia Pacific region, with India positioned at the center of its future operations. The roadmap focuses on enhancing product momentum, deepening localization, expanding exports, and strengthening the brand's after-sales support to deliver a more rewarding ownership experience.

The strategy highlights Jeep's commitment to long-term growth in India by aligning global product strategy with local expectations. The plan aims to increase localization levels at Jeep's Ranjangaon facility from the current 65-70 percent to 90 percent, thereby improving cost competitiveness and supply-chain resilience.

The Ranjangaon plant, which has an installed capacity of 160,000 vehicles annually, currently manufactures four Jeep models, the Wrangler, Compass, Meridian, and Grand Cherokee, for domestic sales as well as exports to right-hand drive markets such as Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

As part of the new strategy, Jeep will introduce all-new models in India from 2027 onwards while continuing to offer special editions of existing vehicles to sustain market interest. The automaker will also broaden its export network beyond Asia-Pacific, tapping into markets across Africa and North America.

Shailesh Hazela, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said: "Jeep's 85-year legacy is built on authenticity and adventure. Strategic Plan Jeep 2.0 lays out how we will sharpen our product strategy and strengthen the customer experience year after year, driven by deeper localization, global product alignment, expanding our vehicle offerings, and programs that deliver real value.

"We are equally focused on taking care of our existing customers, ensuring they receive the support, service, and confidence they expect from Jeep. Success in India demands resilience and long-term commitment, and we are investing with that clarity to ensure Jeep remains a brand of pride and desirability," he added.

Enhancing ownership satisfaction is another cornerstone of Jeep 2.0. Under its new Confidence 7 program, Jeep will offer a Pre-Maintenance Program, Assured Buyback Option, and Multiyear Extended Warranty, initiatives designed to build lasting trust and bolster customer retention.