Jeep Wagoneer S Electric SUV Design Patented In India; Offers 473 Km Range

Jeep has filed a design patent for its Wagoneer S electric SUV in India. The move comes as the brand expands its electrified lineup beyond the global reveal in 2024. However, in the Indian market, the brand has been going forward with the ICE strategy with models like Compass, Meridian, Grand Cherokee, and Wrangler.

The Wagoneer S draws from Jeep's STLA Large platform, tailored for battery-electric vehicles with options for 400V or 800V architectures. Its design blends the brand's rugged heritage with modern aerodynamics, featuring a low drag coefficient of 0.29, the best in Jeep's history, through elements like a sloping roofline and full-width lighting. This efficiency helps deliver an EPA-estimated range of 473 km on a single charge, powered by a 100 kWh battery pack that supports rapid DC charging from 20-80 per cent in about 23 minutes.

Under the hood, the dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup produces up to 600 hp and over 800 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 kmph sprint in under 3.5 seconds. Five Selec-Terrain modes: Auto, Sport, Eco, Snow, and Sand, ensure versatility across terrains, though ground clearance limits extreme off-roading.

Originally launched in 2024, the Jeep Wagoneer S is an all-electric SUV from Jeep that is built on the STLA Large platform. In terms of size, it is more compact than both the Wagoneer and the Grand Cherokee. Specifically, the dimensions of the Jeep Wagoneer S are 4,887 mm in length, 1,899 mm in width, and 1,645 mm in height, with a wheelbase measuring 2,870 mm.

Inside, buyers get a tech-laden cabin with dual 12.3-inch screens for the driver and infotainment, a 10.25-inch passenger display, climate controls, and a 19-speaker McIntosh audio system with 64-colour ambient lighting.

The patent filing in India signals local assembly or import plans, potentially positioning the Wagoneer S against rivals like the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV or BMW iX. While no launch date is confirmed, the 473 km range and potent powertrain make it a compelling premium EV option.