Renault Bridger SUV Rendered - Defender-Inspired Style Or New Design?

Renault recently teased a new SUV concept called Bridger ahead of the March 17 launch of the new Duster. Keeping curiosity alive, the brand has kept quiet on the details of the model. However, the automotive space has started buzzing with speculations on the vehicle. As of now, the model is expected to be a representative of the brand in the sub-4m segment. But unlike others in this market, the SUV is expected to have some off-road worthy qualities.

Officially, the automaker has only revealed the silhouette of the SUV along with a glimpse of the taillamp. While the rest of the design is still under shadows, it was enough to give wings to the creators' imagination. A fresh digital render of the vehicle adapts the design details revealed to visualise the rear profile of the SUV. However, the results seem to have taken inspiration from the iconic Land Rover Defender SUV.

Design inspirations reminiscent of the legendary SUV include a tall boxy design, a rear gate-mounted spare wheel, a flat roof, blacked-out pillars, and flared wheel arches. To add to all of this, the digital creation gives the SUV a high ground clearance, complemented by a rather rugged-looking rear bumper. In this imagination, the SUV is equipped with steel wheels, which will hardly be the case with the final concept model.

Despite its inspirations from the Defender in the digital creation, the Renault Bridger Concept SUV is likely to bring fresh elements to the table. Taking a hint from the teaser, the design of the tail lamp is the most prominent revelation in the direction. Carrying the brand's design language, the SUV will probably bring something similar to what we have seen on the Duster. However, more details can only be confirmed when the concept makes its official debut.

Once the Renault Bridger enters production, it will likely be based on a modified version of the CMF-A+ platform. Expected to be placed below Duster in the automaker's lineup, it can employ the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine of the brand.