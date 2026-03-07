Mahindra XUV 7XO Women's Edition Teased Ahead Of Launch

Mahindra XUV 7XO was launched in India in January 2025, and the model is already getting a special edition. Recently teased by the Indian manufacturer on social media, the special media model is called the Women's Edition, and likely celebrates International Women's Day on 8 March. With this edition, the SUV will likely get cosmetic upgrades following the tradition of special editions by the brand.

The announcement of the special edition version of the XUV 7XO comes following the confirmation of more units of the BE6 Batman Edition. Apart from that, the brand has also recently unveiled another special edition of the BE6 electric SUV called the Formula E edition and a special Star Edition for the Thar Roxx. This seems to have become the automaker's new strategy to keep refreshing the models.

Talking of the Mahindra XUV 7XO, the SUV is currently sold at a starting price of Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 25.07 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets six trim levels: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T, and AX7L. The SUV appeals to consumers with its tech-packed cabin and the availability of petrol and diesel engines with the option of an AWD powertrain.

Specifically, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is powered by either a 2.0L turbocharged petrol (mStallion) engine, which produces 200 hp of power and 380 Nm torque, with the option of a 2.2-litre diesel engine making 182 hp and 450 Nm. Manual and automatic transmissions are offered with both these engines. It is to be noted that the AWD is reserved for higher variants.

The list of features for the SUV includes triple screen setup on the dashboard, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, wireless charger for smartphones, ventilated seats, auto-dimming IRVM, electronic parking brake, connected car suite, 540-degree camera, and more.