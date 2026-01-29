Honda Dio 125 X Edition Unveiled With Fresh Style

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has unveiled a new special version of the Dio 125 scooter for the Indian market. This iteration of the 125 cc model comes without mechanical and hardware changes. It leans heavily on fresh styling, joining the existing lineup of the model. While all the details have been revealed, the Japanese manufacturer has yet to announce the prices of the model.

The Honda Dio 125 X Edition gets dual-tone body panels consisting of grey and dark blue body panels. Adding to the mix, the brand has given it updated graphics and the X Edition decals that set it apart visually from the standard models. The scooter also gets bright orange coloured alloy wheels to go with the overall aesthetics. Aside from these exterior enhancements, the scooter is identical to the H-Smart variant regarding specifications, features, and powertrain.

In terms of dimensions, the scooter has a length of 1,830 mm, a width of 707 mm, and a height of 1,172 mm, with a wheelbase measuring 1,260 mm. The ground clearance is noted at 171 mm, while the seat length measures 708 mm. The kerb weight for the X Edition is recorded at 105 kg. The fuel tank capacity remains at 5.3 litres.

As for features, the scooter maintains a TFT screen display, a side-stand cut-off mechanism, and an idle stop-start system. These features are inherited from the higher trims of the Dio 125 and remain unchanged in the X Edition.

The braking system is consistent, featuring a 190 mm front disc brake along with a 130 mm rear drum brake. The tyres consist of a 90/90-12 tubeless tyre at the front and a 90/100-10 tubeless tyre at the rear. The suspension is managed by telescopic forks in the front and a three-step adjustable spring-loaded hydraulic unit in the rear.

The Dio 125 X Edition is powered by the same 123.92 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, SI engine. It generates 8.1 hp at 6,500 rpm and delivers 10.5 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. There are no alterations to engine tuning, transmission, or fuel efficiency ratings.