BMW F 450 GS To Norton Atlas: 5 New Adventure Bikes Coming This Year

The Indian two-wheeler market is seeing growing interest in adventure motorcycles, with more riders choosing this segment. Manufacturers have already responded with new launches, the most recent being the TVS Apache RTX 300. The momentum continues, as 2026 will bring even more excitement. Several new adventure motorcycles are scheduled to make their debut in India, further expanding options for enthusiasts who want bikes built for both everyday use and off-road exploration. Here's a list you must check out now.

BMW F 450 GS

BMW has unveiled the F 450 GS for the global market, though pricing details are yet to be announced. Production has already begun at the TVS facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, highlighting the strength of the BMW-TVS partnership. In fact, unofficial bookings have opened in India, with a token amount of around Rs 25,000.

At the heart of the motorcycle is a newly developed 450cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, co-engineered with TVS. This unit produces 48 PS and 43 Nm of torque, and comes paired with Quickshifter Pro for smoother, seamless gear changes.

Brixton Crossfire Storr 500

Brixton Motorcycles officially unveiled the much-anticipated Crossfire Storr 500 in Austria back in September 2025. While the exact launch date for India hasn't been confirmed yet, the company has announced that the model will arrive in the Indian market in Q1 2026.

Talking about the specs, the Brixton Crossfire Storr 500 gets a 486 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that works in conjunction with a 6-speed gearbox. This power mill is capable of churning out a peak power and torque output of 47 hp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 was spotted testing in Ladakh in August 2025. However, the launch date of the bigger Himalayan has not been announced yet and is expected to launch later this year.

While the launch timeline of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is still unknown, Mark Wells (Global Head, Product Strategy & Industrial Design at Royal Enfield) confirmed that the bigger model will be on sale alongside the existing Himalayan 450. Additionally, the brand does not have any plans to make any significant changes to the single-cylinder motorcycle.

Norton Atlas

Norton Motorcycles, the iconic British brand, is making its return under the ownership of TVS Motor Company. As part of its revival strategy, Norton had earlier showcased its flagship models, the Manx and Manx R, along with the Atlas range of middle-weight adventure tourers. Since those unveilings, speculation has grown about Norton's adventure motorcycles entering the Indian market. That anticipation has now gained momentum, as one of the models has been spotted testing on Indian roads, signaling that a local launch could be on the horizon.

The Norton Atlas will be powered by a 585cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine featuring a 270-degree crank configuration. This engine will be mated to a six-speed transmission and is expected to generate around 70 bhp of power. However, the specific details are yet to be confirmed by the manufacturer.

Hero Xpulse 421

Hero MotoCorp is expected to launch the bigger version of its popular adventure motorcycle- the Xpulse 210. As per reports, the bigger, Xpulse 421 will be based on new platform designed by the brand. Under the skin, it will likely have a trellis frame housing a new single-cylinder 421 cc liquid-cooled engine. The specifics of the unit have not been revealed yet. However, it is expected to have a power output in the range of 30 hp to 40 hp, with more focus on torque.