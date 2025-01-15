2025 Honda Dio Launched At Rs 74,930; Gets New Display

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday launched the new OBD2B-compliant version of the Dio with advanced features. The 2025 Honda Dio starts at Rs 74,930 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Dio has a 109.51-cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi engine, which is now OBD2B compliant. It develops 7.9 horsepower and 9.03 Nm of torque, and is equipped with an idling stop-system to enhance fuel efficiency.



Also Read: 2025 Hero Destini 125 Launched In India: Check Price, Features

In terms of features, the Dio now gets a new 4.2-inch TFT display with mileage indicators, trip meter, eco indicator and range (distance to empty). The Dio is also equipped with a USB Type-C charging port to charge devices on the go.

The Dio retains its silhouette and gets alloy wheels for the top-spec DLX variant. It will be offered in two variants, STD and DLX, with five colour options on sale. The colour options include: Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Igneous Black + Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Mat Marvel Blue, and Mat Axis Gray Metallic.

STD: Rs 74,930

DLX: Rs 85,648

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "The Dio has always been synonymous with youthful energy and innovation. With the launch of the 2025 Dio, we aim to redefine the scooter experience by integrating modern technology, enhanced performance, and eco-friendly compliance keeping the core concept of moto scooter intact."

Commenting on this announcement, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "At Honda, our aim is to provide mobility solutions that enhance the lives of our customers. The 2025 Dio represents the perfect fusion of innovation, style, and technology. Its OBD2B-compliant engine not only meets the latest emission norms but also ensures exceptional performance and fuel efficiency."