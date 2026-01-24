Citroen Aircross, C3 Get New Variants Under Bookings-Led Strategy; Here's What It Means

Citroen India has brought new variants of the Aircross and C3 to the Indian market. These variants come as part of a brand's new strategy, which puts consumers at the center with a focus on demand-sensing and bookings-led production. With this move, the brand aims to align product offerings with actual customer demand and reduce inventory buildup caused by dealers. In this strategy, specific variants will be produced only in response to confirmed customer orders.

The first products under the new strategy are the new Aircross X Max Turbo 5-seater and the C3 Live (O) variant, both of which are now available for booking across India. The Aircross X Max Turbo 5-seater MT is priced at Rs 12.41 lakh (ex-showroom), while the C3 Live (O) is available for Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, these new variants do not feature any mechanical changes.

As per the brand, the new Aircross X Max Turbo 5-seater is designed for customers who prefer increased second-row space instead of a third row. Compared to the 7-seater model, the 5-seater offers an additional 60 mm of knee room for backseat passengers, includes a rear center armrest with cup holders, and features a three-step rear seat recline. The new variant comes in Polar White, Deep Forest Green, and Perla Nera Black color options, all with Dark Brown interiors.

Regarding the C3, Citroen has introduced the new Live (O) variant, which is positioned as a more feature-rich version of the standard Live trim. This variant includes over 10 additional features, such as leatherette seats, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a rearview camera. Minor updates to the exterior include new wheel covers and extra cladding. The Live (O) variant is available exclusively in Perla Nera Black color.