Bajaj Pulsar N160 Gets New Variant With USD Forks; Check Price

Bajaj Auto has introduced a new variant of the Pulsar N160 equipped with golden upside-down (USD) front forks and a single-piece seat, expanding its N-series lineup in the 160 cc segment. The new variant will be sold alongside the existing Pulsar N160 versions at Bajaj dealerships across India. The move by the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer appears aimed at improving the machine's appeal to potential consumers, with hopes of gaining traction in sales. It comes priced at Rs 1,23,983 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The major changes on this variant include the use of golden USD front forks and the move from a split-seat to a single-seat layout. Bajaj says the USD front suspension and revised seating aim to improve comfort and riding dynamics for daily use while maintaining the N160's existing platform and mechanical base.

This Pulsar N160 variant continues with the existing N-series design language but adds gold-finished USD forks as a visual differentiator. It is offered in four colours: Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red, Polar Sky Blue, and Black, which remain in line with the current Pulsar N range palette.

According to Bajaj's internal customer research, a significant portion of Pulsar N160 buyers are family users who prefer a single-piece seat over a split-seat arrangement. The company says this variant was developed to address that demand while retaining the hardware associated with better front-end feel and control, such as USD forks.

Bajaj positions the new Pulsar N160 variant as part of its broader strategy to refresh the Pulsar portfolio with upgraded hardware and usability updates. Meanwhile, the core of the motorcycle remains the same, with the same 164 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, producing 15 hp at 8,750 rpm and 14 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. The power is transferred to the wheel using a 5-speed gearbox.

Braking continues to be the responsibility of a 300 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. These are supported by ABS. Similarly, the rear suspension continues to be a Nitrox monoshock. The bike holds the ground using 17-inch wheels wrapped in 100/80 front and 130/70 rear tubeless tires.

The list of features on the machine includes LED lighting, turn-by-turn Navigation, ABS ride modes, and the display of additional features on the dual-channel variant. The bike also gets USB connectivity.