Man Threatens To Jump Off TV Tower Demanding Money For Father's Treatment

A 26-year-old man climbed on a TV transmitter tower today in Maharashtra and threatened to commit suicide if his demand for financial assistance for his ailing father's treatment was not met.

The man, Mangesh Sable, eventually alighted from the tower after local Lok Sabha MP Imtiyaz Jaleel and some social workers assured him to arrange funds for his father's treatment.

Mangesh Sable later said his father is suffering from a liver ailment for the last one year.

Doctors have advised him surgery for which more than Rs 30 lakh is required, he said.

Mangesh Sable said he raised some amount by selling his farmland and spent it on his father's preliminary treatment and medicines.

He said he had contacted the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) multiple times seeking monetary assistance, but to no avail.

He also said he also met a number of ministers but none of them came forward to help him.

Last week, he even sat on a dharna in a makeshift pandal near the district magistrate's office, but nothing came out of it as he was evicted from the spot.

He also said since he could not see the deteriorating condition of his father and also was short of funds, he decided to end his life by jumping off the tower.

Police personnel and social workers repeatedly requested him to come down, but he did not pay heed to their appeal.

Imtiyaz Jaleel, on learning about the suicide bid, rushed to the spot and promised all possible help to Mangesh Sable, who eventually came down and burst into tears.

Meanwhile, people and local leaders gathered at the spot collected around Rs 5 lakh for him.

The man also said he will donate a part of his liver to his father.

When contacted, police said the process of registering a case was on.

