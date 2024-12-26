Man On Rs 13,000 Salary Swindles Rs 21 Crore, Gifts 4BHK Flat To Girlfriend

A computer operator working with a state-run sports complex in Maharashtra for a monthly salary of Rs 13,000 allegedly siphoned off a huge sum of Rs 21 crore and used it to buy luxury cars and a 4 BHK flat for his girlfriend.

Harshal Kumar Kshirsagar, a contractual staff with the divisional sports complex in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, is now on the run. Police have arrested his colleague Yashoda Shetty and her husband BK Jeevan on charges of supporting Harshal.

The investigation has revealed the meticulous plan the 23-year-old followed to siphon off money. Harshal used an old letterhead of the sports complex to email the bank, requesting a change in the email address linked to the sports complex's account. He had opened a new email account with an address similar to the sports complex's account -- only one alphabet had been changed. This email address was now linked to the sports complex's bank account: Harshal could access OTPs and other information required for transactions.

In his next step, Harshal activated Internet banking facility on the bank account of the divisional sports complex committee. Between July 1 and December 7 this year, he allegedly transferred Rs 21.6 crore into 13 bank accounts.

This money, police said, was used to buy a BMW car worth Rs 1.2 crore, an SUV that cost Rs 1.3 crore and a BMW bike worth Rs 32 lakh. Harshal allegedly gifted his girlfriend a plush 4 BHK flat near the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport. He had also ordered a diamond-studded pair of glasses for his girlfriend, the probe found.

Police suspect that more people could be involved in this massive fraud and are now collecting documents linked to the bank accounts used to siphon money. The luxury vehicles have been seized as police conduct searches to arrest Harshal.

According to police, the matter came to light when a sports department official noticed the financial irregularities and registered a complaint.

Senior police officer Prashant Kadam said three people have been named in the FIR so far. "Two accused have been arrested, one is on the run. The investigation found that he bought BMW car and bike, bought a luxury apartment and also ordered some gold ornaments. Our teams are looking for the main accused."