On Sankranti, Andhra Families Give Huge Feast To Sons-In-Law's 1st Homecoming

In Andhra Pradesh, Makar Sankranti is always celebrated with much fervour, but the celebration in Godavari, Narsipatnam, and Guntur is a little bit exceptional. The families in these regions follow a tradition of serving lavish lunches to their sons-in-law (known as 'Alludu' in Telugu). In Godavari's Adurru village, Vijjapu Venkata Ratnam and Sushila welcomed their daughter Keerthisri and her husband, Boddu Sai Sharath, with a feast that felt straight out of a fairy tale.

They served an unbelievable 1,374 different dishes for their son-in-law's first visit after marriage. From sweets and snacks to fruits, juices, and special treats brought from many places, the whole house turned into a colourful food wonderland.

Keerthisri and Sharath were greeted by the family and relatives with 12 special gifts, one for each month of the year, wishing the newly wedded couple a life full of love and happiness.

READ: Watch: Andhra Family Throws Grand Sankranti Feast For Son-In-Law With 158 Delicious Treats

In Narsipatnam, Nalam Ramesh Kumar and Kalavathi gave their son-in-law Sriharsha a welcome he will never forget. For his first Sankranti after marriage, they prepared 290 traditional flour-based dishes.

In Guntur's Tenali, Vandanapu Muralikrishna and his wife hosted their daughter Maunika and her husband, Sridatta, with a beautiful 158-dish Sankranti feast.

Meanwhile, in Amalapuram, the tradition rather got a modern twist. Chennai-based businessman Aditya Ram, fondly called Amalapuram Alludu (the son-in-law of Amalapuram), arrived at his in-law's house in a shiny Tesla, turning heads and drawing a huge crowd.

In last year's Sankranti, Ram came in a Rolls-Royce.