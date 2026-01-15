Watch: Andhra Family Throws Grand Sankranti Feast For Son-In-Law With 158 Delicious Treats

A family from Tenali in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district turned this year's Sankranti celebrations into an unforgettable extravaganza by preparing 158 dishes for their son-in-law. Vandanapu Muralikrishna and his wife hosted the lavish feast for their son-in-law Sridatta, who hails from Rajahmundry in the Godavari district, and their daughter Maunika. This was the couple's first Sankranti together after getting married last year, making it an extra-special occasion.

In many regions of Andhra Pradesh, particularly the Godavari districts, Sankranti goes far beyond being just a harvest celebration. It is a heartfelt expression of familial love, respect, and hospitality, where sons-in-law are traditionally treated like kings. Families go all out to honour them with grand feasts, thoughtful gifts, and warm welcomes.

The Tenali family took it up a notch, whipping up 158 dishes, including sweets, snacks, and traditional goodies, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. The spread included an array of traditional Andhra delicacies - crispy savory snacks like murukulu, chekkalu, and garelu, sweet treats featuring jaggery, such as ariselu, bobbatlu, sunnundulu, and kajjikayalu along with a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, rice varieties, curries, and more.

#Watch | Andhra Family Serves 158 Dishes To Son-in-Law For First Sankranti pic.twitter.com/BDT8aFVTDu — NDTV (@ndtv) January 15, 2026

The sheer variety and effort left everyone in awe, with many describing it as an "adirepoyela" (mind-blowing) spread that perfectly matched the grandeur expected from Godavari traditions.

Notably, Tenali is renowned for its rich heritage in art, drama, and literature and also for 'Tenali Rama' - the legendary witty court poet from the Vijayanagara era. The town is also famous for its sweets, particularly 'bellam jalebi' (jaggery jalebi) - a crispy, syrupy delight made with local jaggery.

Makar Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, Makar Sankranti, also known as Pedda Panduga, is a grand harvest festival celebrated over four days. This year, the main festival falls on January 15, with state holidays from January 10 to 18. The festival is a time to honour the Sun God, Surya, and express gratitude for the rabi harvest.

The four-day celebration includes: