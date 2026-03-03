Andhra Pradesh Class 10 SSC Hall Ticket Not Released, Board Issues Clarification

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) had earlier released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 board examination hall tickets but later withdrew the download links. The board has now issued an official statement clarifying that the hall tickets will be released later this week.

Earlier, admit cards had briefly been made available and several media outlets reported the same. However, students should note that the download links have since been removed by the board.

Through an official notice, the board informed heads of recognised schools, students, parents and other stakeholders that hall tickets for the examinations commencing March 16 will be issued this week.

The board stated that students and schools will be able to access the hall tickets through three modes:

Official website: bse.ap.gov.in

WhatsApp Governance Mana Mitra Service (9552300009)

LEAP application of the School Education Department

The board also warned that any other website hosting, distributing or facilitating the download of SSC hall tickets will be considered unauthorised and unreliable. Students are advised not to access hall tickets from such unofficial sources.

Private candidates can download their admit cards directly from the official portal, while regular students will receive their hall tickets from their respective schools, duly signed by the principal and stamped with the official school seal.

How To Download Admit Card/Hall Ticket?