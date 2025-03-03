AP SSC Admit Card 2025 Released, Check Details Here

AP SSC Admit Card 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, DGE has issued the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh SSC exam 2025. Students can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, bse.ap.gov.in. They are required to enter the name of the district, name of the school, candidate name, and date of birth to access the hall ticket.
AP SSC exams will be conducted from March 17 to April 1, 2025.
AP SSC Hall Tickets 2025: Steps To Download
Step 1: Visit the official website, bse.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the 'SSC Public Examinations - 2025 Hall Tickets' under the quick links section on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Fill in the login credentials and click on download
Step 5: Check the hall ticket and download it
Step 6: Take a hard copy for future reference
School-wise hall tickets and school-wise vocational hall tickets can be downloaded from the official website. Students appearing for the exam should read all the information given in their admit card carefully. Students should reach the examination hall at the reporting time.
AP SSC 2025: Key Exam Dates
March 21: English
March 24: Mathematics
March 26: Physical Science
March 28: Biological Science
The performance of candidates who answer a wrong combination question paper will be cancelled. Candidates are responsible for ensuring they receive and answer the correct question paper. Additionally, candidates must appear at the examination center originally allotted by this office. If a candidate appears at a different examination center, their performance in the examination will be cancelled, as per the official notification.