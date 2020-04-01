After Telangana, Andhra Pradesh To Defer Salaries Of Government Employees

Andhra Pradesh has announced deferment of salaries to its employees due to the lockdown.

The Andhra Pradesh government late on Tuesday night announced deferment of salaries to its employees, including the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers and IAS officers.

In an order issued around midnight, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said that the imposed lockdown have "completely dried-up" state's revenue streams.

The deferments will range from 10 to 100 per cent for different categories of employees.

While the Chief Minister, Ministers and Legislators will get a cut of 100 per cent, the IAS officers and class 3 employees' salary will be deferred by 50 per cent and 60 per cent respectively.

According to the order, the deferments will be applicable to pensions and honorariums as well.

Class 4 employees, outsourced and contractual staff and the newly employed village and ward secretariat staff will be paid 90 per cent of their salaries, with only a 10 per cent deferment, it added.

"While the revenue streams have totally dried up due to the lockdown, the demand on state resources has increased tremendously for contact tracing, quarantining, providing personal protection equipment, drugs, health facilities, etc. and for providing financial assistance to the poor people, most affected by the lockdown," Ms Sawhney was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The salary deferments in Andhra Pradesh were announced hours after the Telangana government took a similar decision.

The Telangana government also imposed salary cuts ranging from 10 per cent to 75 per cent for its executive, political representatives and employees.