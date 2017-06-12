Noted Telegu Poet C Narayana Reddy, Jnanpith and Padma Shri Awardee, Passes Away

Telegu poet, lyricist and writer Cingireddy Narayana Reddy passed away on Monday, reported news agency ANI. An authority on Telegu literature, he won the Jnanpith Award in 1988. Dr C Narayana Reddy was also a play-wright, orator, educationist and communicator. Besides Jnanpith, the poet was also the recipient of the Padma Shri in 1977 and Sahitya Akademi Award.Dr Reddy was born in a village of Karimnagar district in Andhra Pradesh.His first work of poetry and lyrics, Navvani Puvvu, came out in 1953.In 1980, he wrote Viswambhara - a magnum opus, for which he won the Jnanpith award.Dr Reddy reportedly started working with the Telegu film industry in 1962 and penned more than 3000 songs.In August 1997, he was nominated to the upper house of the Indian Parliament, the Rajya Sabha.