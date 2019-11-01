YouTube's Beloved Grandpa, Who Cooked For Orphans, Dies At 73

Narayana Reddy was famous for his YouTube channel 'Grandpa Kitchen'.

YouTuber Narayana Reddy, known for whipping up mega-sized meals on his channel 'Grandpa Kitchen', has died at the age of 73. Mr Reddy, a native of Telangana, died on October 27 in his village on the outskirts of Hyderabad. A moving video tribute posted by his family on YouTube two days ago informed his six million subscribers of his death.

"You live forever in our hearts," the video said.

Mr Reddy gained massive popularity for cooking huge meals on his YouTube channel, which he then distributed to orphanages. "We entertain people by cooking food and donate the proceeds to charities," the Grandpa Kitchen team says on Patreon. "Our goal is to provide basic necessities like food, clothing, school supplies and birthday gifts to the orphans."

"Help people until you live on earth," Mr Reddy, or grandpa, as he was fondly called, is heard saying in the final video tribute posted on his YouTube channel.

Mr Reddy's first video was uploaded to YouTube on August 2017 and shows him cooking a dish with 2,000 eggs. Since then, he has cooked everything from French fries to chicken biryani, enormous cakes to donuts on his channel.

News of Narayana Reddy's death led to social media users from across the world posting tributes for him. On YouTube, people from different countries like Greece, Argentina, Philippines, Turkey, Australia and many more have posted messages of condolence.

So this kinda broke my heart, I just found out Narayana Reddy aka Granpas Kitchen had passed away. I've been watching his videos of him feeding and cooking for orphans for years and I hope there is a special place in heaven for people like him. #GrandpaKitchenpic.twitter.com/Guih6zD61N — Mohd Shaji 👽 (@MohdShaj1) October 31, 2019

Nun ist Narayana vorletzte Nacht leider verstorben. Was bleibt ist sein Werk der letzten Jahre und dass sein Enkel seine arbeit weiter macht.



My deepest condolences go out to the Family of #NarayanaReddy thanks for everything you all do! (2/2) — Mark Stones (@Mark_Stones_De) November 1, 2019

His grandnephew, Srikanth Reddy, tells CNN that his family plans to continue his work and keep the YouTube channel alive.

