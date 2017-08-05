Venkaiah Naidu: 10 Facts About India's 13th Vice President

Vice-Presidential Polls 2017: Venkaiah Naidu will be India's next Vice President.
New Delhi:
M Venkaiah Naidu, 68, was elected today
as India's Vice President. Like the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance or NDA's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, Mr Naidu comes from a humble background. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said
, "I am confident @MVenkaiahNaidu will serve the nation as a diligent & dedicated Vice President, committed to the the goal of nation building (sic)." But while Governor Kovind was almost a political unknown, Mr Naidu - a two-time Union minister and four-time Rajya Sabha member - enjoyed cordial relations with colleagues across party lines. He is known to be jovial, has a talent for acronyms and is a good orator.