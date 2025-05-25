BJP Notice To UP Leader Over His Viral Video With Woman At Party Office

An Uttar Pradesh BJP leader has sent a notice by the party to explain his "inappropriate" video with a woman at the district party office in Gonda, which is nearly 120 km from the state capital Lucknow.

A party worker termed the video "shameful" and filed a formal complaint with the BJP leadership. Amar Kishore Kashyap, BJP Gonda chief, has been asked by the party to explain his conduct within seven days.

"The video circulated on social media has brought to light conduct that negatively impacts the party's reputation and falls under the category of indiscipline," Govind Narayan Shukla, BJP's state general secretary, issued the notice to Mr Kashyap.

"In accordance with the instructions of the state president, you are hereby asked to submit a written explanation to the BJP state office within seven days. Failure to provide a satisfactory response in the stipulated time will invite strict disciplinary action," it added.

The video was reportedly recorded on April 12.

Amar Kishore Kashyap claims the woman called him saying she is unwell and wanted a place to rest.

"The woman is an active member of our party. She called me and said, 'President, I am not feeling well. I want to rest. Give me a place to stay for a while.' So I picked her up and brought her to the office," said Mr Kashyap.

The CCTV cameras captured the woman exiting the car at the party office.

The woman is seen exiting the car

In another video, the woman, dressed in a salwar kameez with a bag slung over her shoulder, is ahead on the stairs. The politician is close behind. He catches up, throws an arm around her shoulder, walks a few steps and then hugs her, shows the video. The two disengage after the short hug and the politician climbs the stairs with the woman following behind, shows the video, which ends here.

Defending himself, Mr Kashyap said,"While climbing the stairs, she felt dizzy, and I held her hand to support her. She also held my hand. The footage is being misused to malign me."

"Now if we do not help our workers then whom should we help? And if helping a worker is a crime then we cannot say anything about it," he added.