Vice President Election Today, Venkaiah Naidu Vs Gopal Gandhi: 10 Points

New Delhi: M Venkaiah Naidu, the candidate of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, is expected to be India's next Vice President as members of Parliament cast their vote today. Results will be declared by the evening after lawmakers cast their vote during the day in Parliament House. The NDA, which has a majority in the Lok Sabha, will find it easy to place its candidate as the next vice president. The opposition has fielded former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi against Mr Naidu.