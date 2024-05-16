'Very Dangerous': BJP Goes To Poll Body Over Rahul Gandhi's Army Remark

Rahul Gandhi said at a public rally that Narendra Modi has created two types of soldier.

The BJP Wednesday urged the Election Commission to take strict action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that the Modi government has created two categories of soldiers, one comprising those from poor families and reserved classes, and the other from rich families.

A senior party delegation including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajeev Chandrasekhar approached the Election Commission and lodged a complaint. BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national media incharge Anil Baluni was also part of the delegation.

"A few days ago, Rahul Gandhi said that Narendra Modi has created two types of soldiers, one comprising sons of those who are poor and belong to dalit, adivasi, backwards, economically weaker sections in the general category and minorities, while the other comprising those who are sons of rich," Mr Jaishankar told reporters after meeting the poll panel officials.

"This is a lie. This is an attack on our armed forces. They want to make it a controversial topic and lower the morale of the armed forces. This is not a topic of elections. This is a matter of national security," he added.

Mr Gandhi had made the reported remarks at a recent poll rally in Rae Bareli while attacking the Modi government on the Agnipath recruitment scheme for soldiers.

Mr Jaishankar described Gandhi's remarks as "very serious" and said the BJP delegation brought it to the notice of the Election Commission, and urged it to take "very strict action" against the Congress leader and make him retract his comments.

"If, during elections, such attacks are carried out at the Army, which, deployed at our borders, is using its all might to keep the country safe from Chinese forces and also standing firm against terrorism at the Pakistan border… If you you attack them in such a way without any reason and by spreading lies and say that if they martyr, the government will not do anything for them, then we take serious exception to it," he added.

Mr Jaishankar said that such attacks against armed forces is "very dangerous" for the country.

"We should never tolerate it. Today we came before the Election Commission (seeking action against Rahul Gandhi) and we want to place it before the country also that this country will not tolerate that such attacks are carried out on our soldiers for political reasons," he added.

Mr Jaishankar said this is not the first time that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi have attacked soldiers.

"A few years ago, when our soldiers in Arunachal gave a push back to Chinese forces, then Rahul Gandhi said in Parliament that our soldiers were beaten up. We saw this insult when the Balakot surgical strike was carried out, questions were raised. When we took successful action in Uri, on that also these people raised questions. Many things are said against Gen (Bipin) Rawat," he added.

