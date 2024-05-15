Influencer Says Students Should Choose Universities With Less Indians, Sparks Debate

She said that the student community "comes with toxic Indian patterns".

A social media user has sparked a debate online after she said that Indian students who are planning to move abroad for higher education should not prioritise universities that have a higher number of Indian students. "Any Indian student planning to move abroad for higher education should check how many Indian students that university has. The more the number of Indian students, the lower that university should be on your list of places to join," Shreya Pattar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Discussing the reason, the CEO and Founder of Shreya Pattar Ventures, said that the community "comes with toxic Indian patterns" which include "too much drama, lack of professionalism, no good role models, no leadership or responsibility towards juniors, self-centred behaviour, "group-ism", back bitching, no seriousness towards the future."

Ms Pattar added, "If you plan to move out of the country, make sure you are also staying away from that mindset, attitude, and nature of people. You shouldn't need such people around you to 'feel at home'. And if you DO, then might as well just not move abroad."

Since being shared, the post has amassed a over eight lakh views online. While many users agreed with her, some criticised her post.

"Totally with you on this. The goal of studying abroad is to widen your horizons by interacting with diverse cultures and mindsets. Sticking to your comfort zone within a familiar community is counterproductive to that goal. It's about growing both personally and professionally," said a user.

A second added, "I can not agree more with you. In 2011 I went to Australia to work in a hospital and there the most toxic people and most envious towards Indians were Indians only. It was a shock for me once I reach there and till the time I left Australia I could not come to terms with it."

"You might not want to hear this, but this is true! Having seen (and lived) this firsthand," said an X user.

"With due respect this comes from your lack of exposure to other cultures, choice of your company, environment and upbringing, and myopic mindset. To get into a Canadian or American university means grinding work that leaves no time for what you're talking about. Your success will depend on your own individual efforts and not the ethnicity or background of other people enrolled in that school," said a user.

"Indian complaining another Indian about 'Indians not good other Indians,' commented a person.

Another added, "Same goes for people from any country doing the same thing. Thank you."

"I respectfully disagree. Having a community of Indian students can provide a sense of familiarity and support, especially in a new country. It's about finding the right balance between comfort and exposure to diverse perspectives," wrote a person.