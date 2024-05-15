14 Feared Trapped In Rajasthan Mine As Lift Carrying Vigilance Team Crashes

The copper mine at Khetri was established in 1967.

Fourteen people including senior vigilance officers are feared trapped after a lift collapsed at the Kolihan mine in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district late last night. A rescue operation is underway at the copper mine of Hindustan Copper Limited.

The lift was carrying a vigilance team from Kolkata as well as mine officials. It is believed to have crashed nearly 2,000 feet inside the mine. No communication has been possible with those trapped.

Nine ambulances are on standby outside the mine and prepared for any emergency.

An eight-member team comprising doctors and nurses has been sent inside the mine through the exit gate. It is likely that those trapped will be given first aid in the mine itself.

Those trapped includes Chief Vigilance Officer Upendra Pandey, Khetri Copper Complex unit head GD Gupta, and Kolihan mine's Deputy General Manager AK Sharma. A journalist who had entered the mine as a photographer with the vigilance team is also trapped.

No emergency number has been issued yet for the family members of those trapped.

"The rescue team is engaged and the entire administration is on alert. There is no report of any casualties so far; everyone will come out safely," assured local MLA Dharmpal Gurjar.

The copper mine at Khetri was established in 1967.