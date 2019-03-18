Hindustan Copper Limited Announces Vacancies For 10th Pass, ITI Degree Holders

Hindustan Copper Limited has announced vacancies for 10th pass candidates

Hindustan Copper Limited Recruitment 2019: Hindustan Copper Limited has announced various vacancies for class 10 pass students. The application process has begun and the last date to apply for these vacancies is March 30, 2019. The candidates would be selected on the basis of merit in the qualification required for the post. Candidates who are selected on merit-basis will also be required to fulfill the physical fitness standards as mentioned in the detailed advertisement for the recruitment.

Eligibility Criteria

For the post of Blaster (Mines), candidates must have passed matric or class 10th from a recognized board of education.

For all other posts advertised in this recruitment, candidates must have passed class 10th/class 12th and should have passed ITI from a recognized institute (affiliated to NCVT) in the concerned trade.

Applicants, who have passed ITI prior to 2016, need to provide an affidavit on non-judicial stamp paper sworn-in before a Magistrate or Notary Public to the effect that they have neither undergone apprenticeship training from anywhere earlier nor have they taken employment anywhere.

Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form from the official website. The completed application form along with copies of self-attested copies of academic and technical qualification certificates (where ever applicable), Caste Certificate, affidavit (original) if applicable and 1 extra passport size photograph (apart from the one fixed in the prescribed form) should be sent by speed post/ registered post to the office of Chief Manager (HR), CHRD, Khetri Copper Complex, Khetri Nagar. The application must reach the office by March 30, 2019.

The envelope may be super scribed with "Application for Trade Apprentice for Trade "(Trade Name)".

Candidates should register themselves through website www.apprenticeship.gov.in and submit the registration ID proof with the application form of HCL, KCC and mention the same at serial number 06 of the Application Form without fail.

