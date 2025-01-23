"People Don't Realise...": At Davos, HCL Tech Chief Makes Prediction On AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the focus points of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos. HCL Tech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra, recognising the role that AI plays and will play in the years to come, shared some insights on the matter in an interview to NDTV.

Ms Malhotra said AI is the "most democratised" technology compared to some of the tech that came before it.

"I think the operative word is 10 years because people don't realise that even when tech revolutions come, they take a certain period of time before adoption. And what's been great about AI is that perhaps in comparison to some of the tech innovations from before, it's the most democratised at the moment," the Chairperson of one of the most impressive firms that India has anywhere in the world told NDTV.

"If you look at young people today, everybody is already using this open source architecture and tech in their everyday lives for productivity. If I look 10 years from now, I think it will certainly become like how the internet is in the way people and companies use it," Ms Malhotra said.

With generative AI seen to be a long-term growth driver, the HCL Tech Chairperson said it is a very competitive area, and it is all about how a tech firm couples generative AI with existing services while offering it to clients.

"For example, we have broken our AI offerings into four. We have the AI Force, which is our platform where we look at the software life cycle development and how you can actually shrink that, make it more productive.

"We have got the AI foundry, which is working on managed services, the cognitive infrastructure of companies, the data, and data is like the underlying platform for AI, which is absolutely integral. We have built a network of AI labs, and we have done this over the last 12 months," Ms Malhotra said, adding they have labs in California, London, Munich, two in India and one in Singapore.

"We are able to leverage solutions globally. So sometimes, you're working with let's say an oil and gas company in the US and you've got certain AI solutions. We can apply that to let's say customers in Singapore who are working in a similar industry and looking for a similar solution," Ms Malhotra said.

She said the AI lab is the third and AI engineering is the fourth offering from HCL Tech.

The five-day meeting at Davos that began on Monday is exploring how to relaunch growth, harness new technologies and strengthen social and economic resilience, according to the World Economic Forum. The global meeting is seeing participation by nearly 3,000 leaders from over 130 countries, including 350 governmental leaders.

India's participation at Davos aims to strengthen partnerships, attract investment, and position the country as a global leader in sustainable development and technological innovation. India sent five Union ministers, three chief ministers, and ministers from several other states to the WEF this time.