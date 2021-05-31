Hindustan Copper Limited Announces Jobs For Malanjkhand Project

HCL has invited applications for its Malanjkhand Copper Project.

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has invited applications to fill 31 positions of electricians in the Malanjkhand Copper Project, one of the units of the HCL in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. The application process is expected to begin on June 1. "The date of reckoning for computation of eligibility criteria towards age, qualification, experience and other details shall be June 1," the HCL has said.

The details of the job is available on the weekly edition of the Employment Newspaper. The details of the job will also be notified in the website.

The last date for submission of the application is July 15.

Candidates with ITI or NCVT in electrician trade with experience in large mechanized mine, processed industry in the repair and maintenance of electrical equipment or in the operation, repair and maintenance of switch gears, control panel, etc. in sub-stations, transmission distribution systems are eligible to apply for electrician post.

Candidates with ITI or NCVT in electrician trade and with experience in erection, operation, repair and maintenance of high tension and low tension transmission and distribution systems and networks, switch gears, etc. are eligible for electrician cum lineman post.

Candidates should have valid wireman license (minimum in overhead trade) from government electrical inspectorate.

The upper age limit for this job is 35 years.

