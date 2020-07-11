Hindustan Copper Limited Invites Application For Trade Apprenticeship

The age of the applicants should be between 18-30 years.

Hindustan Copper Limited has invited application from candidates for Trade Apprenticeship. The apprentice training will be done at Khetri Copper Complex. A total of 290 vacancies will be filled in various trades like fitter, turner, diesel mechanic, electrician, computer operator and programming assistant, and others. For all posts except Mate (mines) and Blaster (mines) Class 10 pass candidates can apply. For other posts, ITI qualification is also compulsory.

"The candidates who have passed ITI prior to the year 2017 will have to produce an affidavit on non-judicial stamp paper sworn-in before a Magistrate or Notary Public to the effect that they have neither undergone apprenticeship training from anywhere earlier nor have taken employment anywhere," the recruiting body has notified.

"Candidates possessing higher professional qualifications such as Diploma / B.E. or equivalent shall not be considered. Additionally, candidates having higher academic qualification like B.A./B.Sc./B.Com etc will not be given any additional weightage," it has added.

The age of the applicants should be between 18-30 years.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in ITI and Class 10. A weightage of 30% to marks scored in relevant trade in ITI and a weightage of 70% will be given to marks scored in Class 10 board exam.

The last date for submission of application is July 25. The list of shortlisted candidates will be released on August 10.

