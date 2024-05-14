'Action Against Arvind Kejriwal Aide': AAP Leader On Swati Maliwal Row

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was harassed by party boss Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant - he "misbehaved" with her at the Delhi Chief Minister's city residence - Sanjay Singh said Tuesday afternoon, a day after unconfirmed reports said she had been assaulted by the staffer in question.

Mr Singh called the incident "highly condemnable" and said Chief Minister Kejriwal - who has been hammered by rivals BJP, and on-paper allies Congress, since the news broke, "will take strict action".

"A very distressing incident took place yesterday morning. Arvind Kejriwal had called Swati Maliwal for a meeting. She was waiting in the drawing room to meet him when Bibhav Kumar came in and misbehaved with her. After this, Ms Maliwal called the police and told them what happened."

"This is a condemnable incident. Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognisance and has said the strictest possible action should be taken..." Mr Singh told reporters, "Swati Maliwal has done great work for the people and country, and is one of the party's oldest and senior-most leaders. We stand with her and will deal with this issue seriously, as per Mr Kejriwal's order. The AAP does not support such behavior."

Ms Maliwal has not yet commented on the incident.

This confirmation of the shocking incident - coming over a day after it took place - has drawn an immediate attack from the BJP. The party's Delhi boss, Virendra Sachdeva told NDTV, "Why were they silent for 36 hours? Where was the Chief Minister? A Rajya Sabha MP... that too a woman... was misbehaved with at Mr Kejriwal's home and you are taking cognisance only now?"

"It is shameful. Action should be taken..." he declared. He also claimed political pressure had stopped Ms Maliwal, so far, from filing a police case.

AAP Attacked Over Swati Maliwal Harassment

The AAP faced an avalanche of criticism Monday - and will likely be bracing for more attacks today, following Mr Singh's statement - after it was reported that Ms Maliwal - who was Chairperson of the Delhi Commission till she quit to join politics - was assaulted inside the Chief Minister's home.

The BJP's Arvinder Singh Lovely, a recent recruit from the Congress, declared, "If Swati Maliwal has been treated like this... it is condemnable and shameful. Those who talk about guarantees cannot guarantee women's safety in their own homes. This raises questions on the administration."

The issue has also been picked up by the National Commission for Women, which said it will probe the incident and has also demanded an 'action-taken' report from Delhi Police within 72 hours.

Delhi Police On Swati Maliwal Harassment

Delhi Police confirmed they received calls from within Mr Kejriwal's residence - from a phone number registered to Ms Maliwal - alerting them to the harassment.

The caller, though, did not identify themself.

The cops later said Ms Maliwal appeared at the police station in the Civil Lines area, where Mr Kejriwal's official residence is located - but left without filing a formal complaint.

"At 9.34 am (on Monday), we received a call... the caller said she had been assaulted in the Chief Minister's residence. After some time, Swati Maliwal came to the police station (but) she left without a complaint," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Delhi North) MK Meena told reporters.

BJP, Congress Attack AAP, Kejriwal

The entire incident spawned a political row inside the Delhi municipal corporation's offices this morning, with BJP and Congress councillors demanding action and calling on Mr Kejriwal to quit.

Slogans such as "Swati Maliwal ko insaaf do" (Justice for Swati Maliwal), and "Kejriwal istifa do" (Kejriwal, resign) were raised by the councillors as they stalled the beginning of proceedings.

That the BJP, which has also demanded the Chief Minister resign over his alleged role in the liquor policy scam - in connection with which he was arrested and jailed in March - is unsurprising.

That the Congress has reacted so sharply has raised eyebrows, given the two parties are members of the INDIA bloc challenging the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, and are supposed to mount a united fight for the national capital's seven seats.

The fresh flashpoint between the AAP and the BJP comes as the two are locked in confrontation over Mr Kejriwal and the alleged Delhi liquor policy case.

The Enforcement Directorate, which arrested the Chief Minister, has claimed the party received bribes of Rs 100 crore for allotment of liquor sales licences, and that this money was used to fund election campaigns in Goa and Punjab. Mr Kejriwal and the AAP have denied all charges; they have accused the BJP of a "political vendetta" ahead of the general election.

Last week Mr Kejriwal received bail from the Supreme Court. He has been released - to allow him to campaign for the AAP - till June 1, and must surrender to Delhi's Tihar Jail by June 2.

