The government office could not immediately be reached for comment

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was on Wednesday shot and hospitalised after a cabinet meeting in the central town of Handlova, local media said.

The Dennik N daily, whose reporter saw the premier being lifted into a car by security guards, reported that the suspected gunman had been detained by police.

