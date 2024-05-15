'PoK Will Be Merged With India If BJP Gets 400 Seats': Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke of a fresh to-do list if the NDA gets 400 seats in the ongoing general election. Countering the Opposition allegations of a change in Constitution, Mr Sarma said today that the focus would be on making Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir a part of India. His list also has two building projects -- temples at Krishna Janambhoomi in Mathura and in Varanasi's Gyanvapi. "You think Hindus would be satisfied with Ram Janmabhoomi alone," he questioned.

As for Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Mr Sarma, speaking at a rally in Jharkhand's Ramgarh, said it was a natural progression of the party's plans.

"When we crossed 300 (seats) we scrapped Article 370, built the Ayodhya temple. Once we cross 400, we will ensure that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir merges with India," he said.

"The real game will start after crossing 400. For the last few days, slogans of freedom are being raised in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Crossing 400 means return of PoK to India," he added.

"Agitation is taking place every day in PoK and people are protesting against Pakistan, holding the Indian flag," he added.

Mr Sarma said during Congress rule, no discussion was held in Parliament regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"When the Congress government was in power, we were told that one Kashmir is in India and the other in Pakistan. It was never discussed in our Parliament that Pakistan has 'Occupied Kashmir,' it is actually ours," he added.

The issue of protests in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir was highlighted by foreign minister S Jaishankar also.

People in PoK must be comparing their situation with those living in Jammu and Kashmir, in view of the progress there, he had said yesterday. The BJP has ascribed the high turnout in the election for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat to the scrapping of Article 370.

From 14 per cent polling in 2019, the figure this time rose to 38 per cent, the highest since 1989.