Man Charged With Murder Of Indian-Origin Woman In London

A man has been charged with the murder of an Indian-origin woman in London, the UK Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Anita Mukhey (66) was stabbed by the accused in Burnt Oak Broadway on May 9.

She worked part-time in the National Health Service as a medical secretary.

The police reached the spot on reports of stabbing. But, the victim succumbed to her knife wounds.

"Officers, London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London's Air Ambulance (HEMS) all attended the scene, where a 66-year-old woman was treated for knife wounds. Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services, she died at the scene. Her family have been informed," the police statement read.

The accused, Jalal Debella (22) was arrested on suspicion of murder in the Colindale area on the same day of the incident.

He was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon at Willesden Magistrates' Court on May 11.

The victim's family issued a statement via police as a tribute to Mukhey and requested privacy in this "difficult time."

"Anita Mukhey, 66 years old, was a married mother and grandmother devoted to her family, who also worked part-time in the NHS as a Medical Secretary," the family statement read. "The family ask for privacy at this difficult time."

