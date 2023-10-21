UK Police Offer Reward After Body Of Man Missing For 9 Years Found In Wine Bar Freezer

The man was identified through his dental records.

Police in London are seeking help from the public to identify the person responsible for a man's death whose body was found inside a freezer in an empty pub after he had been missing for nearly a decade. In a statement published on Friday, the Metropolitan Police Service said that Roy Bigg's body was discovered in October 2021 in the basement of a building that was once a wine bar. He was believed to be in the freezer for several years before he was found by builders working on the premises. He was identified through his dental records.

The Metropolitan Police believe that Mr Bigg was 70 years old when he died. A post-mortem examination found the cause of his death to be inconclusive. Now, despite previous efforts, cops are still looking for the person responsible for the murder of Roy Bigg.

"It's now been more than two years since Roy was found. Although our investigation and previous media appeals have provided us with information about Roy's life, we still need your help to identify who is responsible," Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen said in a statement.

Also Read | UK Woman Wrongly Diagnosed With Cancer For Two Years, Wins Compensation

Authorities said that Mr Bigg went missing in February 2012. They want to know where Mr Bigg was between 2012 and 2021, when there were no confirmed sightings of the man they believe was murdered. Officials are offering up to 20,000 pounds, or more than $24,000, for information leading to the arrest, and prosecution of anyone responsible for Mr Bigg's slaying.

"Anything you can tell us may prove invaluable in helping us discover what happened," the Metropolitan Police said. "A post-mortem examination found cause of death to be inconclusive and Roy's remains were identified through his dental records," the statement added.