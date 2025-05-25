Karnataka Assembly Speaker Revokes Suspension Of 18 BJP Legislators

More than two months after 18 BJP MLAs were suspended from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for six months, Speaker U T Khader on Sunday said their suspension has been revoked.

The decision was announced by Mr Khader after a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.

In an unprecedented move, 18 BJP MLAs were suspended for six months from the assembly on March 21 for showing "indiscipline" and "disrespecting" the Speaker, and were forcefully evicted from the House by the marshals as they refused to leave.

Mr Khader said, "Though I proposed the suspension, the House gave its approval through a resolution. So, today the leader of the House and Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Law Minister and Leader of the Opposition discussed with me. It has been decided to revoke the suspension and the conditions that were specified, and to allow them to function as legislators."

Speaking to reporters, he said, "The suspension has been revoked happily. There are no conditions. Those legislators are our friends and not enemies, the incident had happened in a fit of the moment. To ensure that such incidents don't repeat, I too had to take strict action."

He further said the legislators realised their mistake and they also had the understanding that they may not be able to attend legislative committee meetings and official tours. He said in his capacity as the Speaker, it is his duty to protect the respect of MLAs.

"I'm confident that they will not repeat such a behaviour. With that faith in them, I have revoked the suspension," he said, adding the decision will be ratified by the House during the next session.

The incident leading to suspension had occurred on the last day of the assembly's budget session; following the massive protest by BJP MLAs against 4 per cent reservation to Muslims in public contracts and demanding a judicial probe into alleged "honey-trap" attempt against Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna.

During the protest inside the assembly that day, some BJP legislators climbed onto the podium and surrounded the Speaker's chair; few MLAs hurled papers at the Speaker and marshals had to forcefully evict the BJP MLAs who had surrounded the Speaker's chair.

Noting that it has been two months since the suspension, the Speaker said all legislators expressed regret about the incident and they said they did not intend to show any disrespect to the chair.

He said Ashoka too had contacted him several times on this issue and submitted a letter expressing regret and assured that such incidents would not get repeated.

"He (Ashoka) had requested to reconsider the decision aimed at allowing the legislators to perform their duties. He had also spoken to the Chief Minister and the Law Minister in this regard. Also the Governor and Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje and other senior leaders had contacted or communicated to me in this regard," Khader said.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had last month written to the chief minister and the Speaker to consider the request to revoke the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs positively, and to take necessary steps in this regard.

The suspended MLAs were BJP chief whip Doddanagouda Patil, former Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan, S R Vishwanath, B A Basavaraju, M R Patil, Channabasappa, B Suresh Gowda, Umanath Kotyan, Sharanu Salagar, Dr Shailendra Beldale, C K Ramamurthy, Yashpal Suvarna, B P Harish, Bharath Shetty, Dheeraj Muniraju, Chandru Lamani, Muniratna and Basavaraj Mattimud.

When asked whether the suspension was revoked fearing a setback if they go to court, Khader said there is no need to discuss such things, and that the Speaker has certain powers. "When the situation comes, let's discuss it. Two months of time was there, no one (MLAs) has gone anywhere," he said.

Responding to a question whether governor's intervention and BJP's plans to utilise the suspension during the upcoming session led to the decision to revoke it, the Speaker said, "I don't want to discuss it. No one can directly interfere in the Speaker's decision. Suggestions and requests can be made. I have positively taken the suggestions made." Later, Ashoka in a post on 'X' thanked Speaker Khader for revoking the suspension of 18 MLAs.

"On this occasion, I congratulate all the 18 MLAs and party leaders who have cooperated with patience, restraint and discipline in this struggle for the last two months to restore the rights of the MLAs," he posted on 'X'.

