NEET PG 2025: Final Application Correction Window Opens, Check Details

NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the final correction window for NEET PG 2025 applications, giving registered candidates one last chance to fix certain errors. The corrections are available from May 24 to May 26, 2025, on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

Candidates can log in and make corrections specifically to their photograph, signature, and thumb impression. However, fields such as name, nationality, mobile number, and exam city cannot be changed during this phase.

The NEET PG 2025 entrance exam is set to be conducted on June 15, 2025, with admit cards expected to be released on June 11. The result declaration is likely by July 15, 2025.

How To Edit NEET PG 2025 Application

Step 1. Visit the official site - nbe.edu.in

Step 2. Log in using your registration credentials

Step 3. Go to 'NEET PG 2025' and click on 'Final Edit Window'

Step 4. Upload corrected photograph, signature, or thumb impression following official specifications

Step 5. Verify the changes and submit

Step 6. Download a copy of the updated application for future reference

Applications with incorrect or non-compliant images will be rejected, and no further opportunities for correction will be provided. Hence, aspirants are urged to follow the prescribed guidelines carefully.

Candidates should stay updated via the official website and ensure their application is fully compliant before the deadline to avoid disqualification.