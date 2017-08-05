Live: Vice Presidential Election 2017 - M Venkaiah Naidu Vs Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Live: Vice Presidential Election 2017 - M Venkaiah Naidu Vs Gopalkrishna Gandhi

The total strength of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha is 790 (PTI)

Members of Parliament will shortly start casting their vote to elect the next Vice President of India. The race is between BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's M Venkaiah Naidu and the opposition's Gopalkrishna Gandhi. The total strength of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha is 790, but there are two vacancies in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha. BJP MP in Lok Sabha Chhedi Paswan is barred from casting vote following a judicial pronouncement. In the 545-member Lok Sabha, the BJP has 281 members. The NDA has 338 members. In the 245-member Rajya Sabha, the BJP has 58 members, making it the single-largest party, while the Congress has 57.

Members of Parliament will use special pens for marking their choice in the election to be held between 10 am and 5 pm today.
