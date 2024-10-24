Jagdeep Dhankhar's High Praise For Jayant Singh's Daughter's Kuchipudi Performance

One of the highlights of the evening was Sahira Singh's performance of 'Chhaap Tilak'

Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar was all praises for a young dancer's captivating Rangapravesham performance at Kamani Auditorium on Wednesday. Sahira Singh, the daughter of Jayant Singh, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and MoS for Education, performed Kuchipudi, a classical Indian dance form.

“Witnessed a soothing, sublime performance of Indian classical dance by Ms Sahira Singh at Kamani Auditorium today,” Mr Dhankhar wrote on X. “This display of our traditional art form is not only a feast to the senses but also a reflection of the rich cultural and civilizational ethos of Bharat.”

Following the Vice President's message, Jayant Singh expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you for your kind blessings on the occasion. Our children connecting with traditional arts and performing them with grace makes us proud!”

The Rangapravesham symbolises a dancer's formal entry into professional artistry. Ms Singh, a student of the Natya Tarangini Institute of Kuchipudi, accomplished the feat under the guidance of her esteemed gurus, Raja Reddy, Radha Reddy, and Kaushalya Reddy. The event, held at the Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi, drew appreciation from dignitaries and art enthusiasts alike.

The recital opened with the traditional Ganapati Vandana, an invocation to Lord Ganesha, followed by a beautiful portrayal of the 10 avatars of Vishnu.

Weaving emotive expressions (bhava) with rhythmic beats (taal), Ms Singh narrated stories of divine incarnations such as Matsya, Kurma, Narasimha and Kalki.

One of the highlights of the evening was her performance of 'Chhaap Tilak', a devotional piece by the Sufi poet Amir Khusro. This was followed by the energetic "Tarangam," a traditional Kuchipudi composition in praise of Lord Krishna. Ms Singh mesmerised the audience with the iconic Thali dance, balancing on the edge of a brass plate while performing rhythmic steps.

Earlier, on October 21, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar talked about the unifying power of Indian art during the concluding ceremony of the International Festival on Indian Dance. “In a world grappling with conflicts, transgressions, and discord, Indian art offers a ray of light," he said. "When the tunnel is filled with challenges and divisiveness, it is culture, dance, and music that unite us across barriers. However divisive the world may be, the unity brought about by our culture is impregnable, soothing, and lasting.”

During the event, organised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), the Vice President hailed India as a “gold mine of fine arts.”