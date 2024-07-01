People Like Venkaiah Naidu 'Make Our Nation Better, More Vibrant': PM Modi

PM Modi greeted former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on his 75th birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on his 75th birthday, lauding his dedication, adaptability and unwavering commitment to public service.

PM Modi shared an article he wrote on Mr Naidu, a seasoned BJP leader before becoming vice president, as he noted that his journey exemplifies his unique ability to navigate the complexities of Indian politics with ease and humility.

He added, "I hope young karyakartas, elected representatives and all those who have a passion to serve learn from his life. It is people like him who make our nation better and more vibrant".

Mr Naidu's birthday is an occasion to celebrate a leader whose life journey showcases dedication, adaptability and an unwavering commitment to public service, he said, adding that his eloquence, wit and steadfast focus on developmental issues have earned him respect across party lines.

PM Modi recalled their long association and said he had learnt a lot from him.

He said if there is one thing that has remained common in Mr Naidu's life, it is his love for people.

Lauding his ideological commitment, he said his brush with activism and politics began in Andhra Pradesh with student politics as a student leader.

He said, "Considering his talent, oratory and organisational skills, he would have been welcomed in any political party but he preferred to work with the Sangh Parivar because he was inspired by the vision of Nation First. He was associated with the RSS, ABVP and then strengthened the Jana Sangh and the BJP." The prime minister also praised the former BJP president's role in the anti-Emergency movement and the agitation against the dismissal of the N T Ramarao government in Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi said Mr Naidu, known for his witty wordplay, is certainly a wordsmith but is as "worksmith" as well.

He said, "No less than a stalwart like NTR noted his talent and wanted him to join his party but Venkaiah garu refused to deviate from his core ideology. He led the party on the floor of the Assembly and became the AP BJP president." In 2000, when the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was keen on inducting Mr Naidu into the government as a minister, the latter conveyed his preference for the Ministry of Rural Development.

"This left everyone, including Atalji, puzzled. But Venkaiah garu was clear - he was a kisan putra (farmer's son); he spent his early days in villages. Hence, his area of interest was rural development," PM Modi said in the write-up.

The prime minister said as vice president, he undertook various steps that enhanced the dignity of the office. He was an outstanding chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, ensuring that the young, women and first-time MPs get the opportunity to speak.

When the decision to remove Articles 370 and 35(A) were placed on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, Mr Naidu was in the Chair, PM Modi recalled.

"I am sure it was an emotional moment for him - the young boy who was drawn to Syama Prasad Mookerjee's dream of a united India, on the Chair, when this was finally achieved," he said.

