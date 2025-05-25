UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Successfully Conducted; Answer Key Awaited, Check Exam Analysis

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully conducted the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary 2025 today, May 25, in two shifts across various centres in India.

Paper I, General Studies, was held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, followed by Paper II, the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. With both sessions now completed, candidates are eagerly awaiting the official answer keys, which will soon be available on the UPSC website - upsconline.gov.in.

Exam Analysis: Moderate To Difficult

Based on initial candidate reactions, Paper I was moderately difficult, with challenging questions particularly in Geography and Current Affairs. Other sections such as Polity, History, and Environment were reported to be moderate. Overall, experts have termed the paper as moderate to difficult.

CSAT Paper II, however, drew mixed reactions, with many candidates calling it lengthy due to an increased number of comprehension passages. While the paper remains qualifying in nature, aspirants found time management challenging, especially with dense logical reasoning and reading-based questions.

Exam Pattern Overview

The prelims consist of two objective-type papers worth 200 marks each. Paper I tests knowledge in History, Polity, Geography, Economy, Environment, and Science & Technology, while Paper II (CSAT) evaluates comprehension, logical reasoning, and analytical skills. Each paper is of two hours duration, and CSAT requires a minimum qualifying score of 33%.

Answer Key And Result Updates

The commission is expected to release the official answer keys and cut-offs for both papers shortly.

How to Check UPSC Prelims 2025 Results: Step-by-Step Guide

Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the "What's New" or "Examinations" section

Click on the link titled "UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 Result"

A PDF file will open containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates

Use Ctrl + F to search your roll number in the list

Download and save the result PDF for future reference

Qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for the UPSC CSE Mains 2025.

