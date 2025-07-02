UPSC CAPF Exam 2025 Time Table Released, Exam On This Date

UPSC CAPF 2025 Exam Date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final timetable for the 2025 CAPF Assistant Commandant written exam. The test will be held on August 3, 2025, after an earlier tentative date was published on March 5. This recruitment drive will fill 357 vacancies across the five Central Armed Police Forces.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2025 Exam: Vacancies

Total Posts: 357

Border Security Force (BSF): 24

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 204

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 92

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 4

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 33

UPSC CAPF 2025: Exam Details

The written exam has two papers on the same day.

Paper 1 (10 am-12 pm, 250 marks) will test General Ability and Intelligence with multiple-choice questions in English and Hindi.

Paper 2 (2 pm-5 pm, 200 marks) will cover General Studies, an Essay (in English or Hindi), and Comprehension/Language skills (in English only).

After the written test, candidates must clear the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), an Interview/Personality Test, and a Medical Examination.



UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be 20-25 years old as of August 1, 2025 (born between August 2, 2000, and August 1, 2005). Aspirants also need a Bachelor's degree (final-year students may apply provisionally but must graduate before the PST/PET stage). UPSC may, in special cases, accept equivalent professional or technical qualifications. Anyone already appointed as a CAPF Assistant Commandant from an earlier exam is not eligible to reapply.

Candidates can visit the UPSC website to download the official notification.